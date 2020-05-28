Teen arrested in Little Rock homicide

Police tape
A suspect wanted in connection with a May 21 homicide surrendered himself to police on Tuesday at the 12th Street Substation, according to a Little Rock arrest report.
Jason Bridges, 19, is a suspect in the murder of Jeremy Parks, 22, who was shot and killed on 10204 Milkyway Drive just before 5 p.m. May 21
The disturbance started when a man came to the residence looking for Parks. The encounter escalated into a fight, and Parks was shot several times before the man left in a blue sedan.
Bridges was taken to Pulaski County jail, where he has no bond and is charged with capital murder.
