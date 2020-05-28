Two men arrested in connection with attempted home invasion

BENTONVILLE -- Two men have been arrested in connection with an attempted armed home invasion.

Dayman E. Blackburn, 41, of Springdale and Travis Lee Arnold, 36, of Bentonville are being held in the Benton County Jail after their arrests in connection with aggravated residential burglary and aggravated assault. Blackburn was also arrested in connection with possession of firearms by certain persons.

Blackburn was being held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond, and Arnold was being held on a $35,000 bond.

Rogers police went at 10:44 p.m. Saturday to a residence on West Beech Drive, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Linda Smith told officers a man knocked on her door, Arnold identified himself and asked for her daughter. Smith said she locked the door and went to get her daughter, according to the affidavit.

She said Tiffany Smith, her daughter, went to the door and another man ran up and pointed a gun at her daughter, according to the affidavit.

Tiffany Smith said Blackburn chambered a round and pointed the gun at her head. Smith said she was able to close the door, according to the affidavit.

Tiffany Smith said she didn't remember Arnold but recognized Blackburn, according to court documents.

Blackburn told police Tiffany Smith stole $450 from him, and he tried to push his way into the house to collect it, according to the affidavit.

Police found a 40-caliber gun, according to the affidavit.

Arnold said he went to the home with Blackburn but denied knowing Blackburn had a gun, according to the affidavit.

The pair's arraignments are scheduled for July 6 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.

Travis Lee Arnold

NW News on 05/28/2020