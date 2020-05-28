WATCH LIVE: Gov, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. virus update

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The total number of active cases in Arkansas remained at 6,277 Thursday morning, according to the state Department of Health. The death toll remained at 120.

A total of 1,733 cases were reported to be active, while 4,424 people had recovered, the agency reported.

Check back to watch live video of the governor's briefing.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOEZ-BA1ItU]