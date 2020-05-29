Aggressive Razorbacks impress 4-star cornerback

University of Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom and cornerbacks coach Sam Carter aren't holding back in letting ESPN 4-star cornerback Markevious Brown know he should become a Hog.

Brown talks to the coaches on a daily basis.

"They're the most aggressive school ... by far," Brown said of Arkansas' recruiting. "That means a lot making me feel wanted. That just goes to show they really want me and making me feel like that's home."

Brown, 6-0, 176 pounds, of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., has approximately 30 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Florida State and others.

Odom and Carter explain how Arkansas is the right fit for him, Brown said.

"They've made me feel like a priority ... telling me how I can fit into the system and how I can come in and play," he said.

ESPN also rates Brown as the No. 17 cornerback and No. 228 overall prospect for the 2021 class.

Carter was a three-year starter and a three-time All-Big 12 safety at TCU from 2011-14 before he became a coach.

"Coach Carter and myself relate a lot. In talking to him every day, we're kind of on a personal level just talking about family," Brown said. "Coach Carter and I connect because of our work ethic. Like he'll call my phone working out, and I'll call his phone working out. Just competing. That means a lot to me because I definitely want to play for someone that's going to work just as hard as me, not just coaching."

Trips to Fayetteville are in the works once the mandated NCAA dead period that forbids prospects from visiting colleges is rescinded.

"I'm definitely taking an official, but right now just talking about an unofficial," Brown said.

Miami, Florida, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Mississippi State are other schools he's looking to visit after the dead period.

Odom and Carter have informed him about the history of the Arkansas program and its rabid fan base.

"Just the overall feeling of Arkansas," said Brown, who recently had a virtual tour of the campus. "They've taught me a lot about game day. Also showing me around campus and showing me the facilities."

Brown, who has a 3.4 grade-point average and plans to major in business, said he respects Carter's success on the field during his playing days.

"Coach Carter showed me how his career went playing on the big stage," Brown said.

"Me and him can definitely relate on that because I feel like as a coach the things you're teaching me really can't correlate if you've never done it yourself, so that's what I feel the most comfortable about Coach and his background."

Sports on 05/29/2020