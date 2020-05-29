The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF MAY 28, 2020

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CV-19-739. Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration; Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division; and Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission v. Carpenter Farms Medical Group, LLC, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifth Division. Affirmed in part; reversed and dismissed in part; remanded. Baker, Hudson, Hart, Wynne, and Womack, JJ., concur in part; dissent in part.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-19-666. Sanders Carter v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourth Division. Affirmed. Hart, J., dissents.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CV-18-313. Dollar General Corporation; Dolgencorp, LLC, d/b/a Dollar General; Caddo Trading Co., Inc.; and Rodney Fagan and Judy Fagan v. Karen Elder, from Montgomery County Circuit Court. Affirmed; court of appeals' opinion vacated. Hart, Wood, and Womack, JJ., dissent.

CV-19-808. J.R. Hurd; Sara Smith Hurd; Patricia Hurd McGregor; Victoria Hurd Goebel; David W. Killam; Adrian Kathleen Killam; Tracy Leigh Killam-Dileo; Hurd Enterprises, Ltd.; and Killam Oil, Co., Ltd. v. Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission; Lawrence Bengal, in His Official Capacity as Director of the Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission; W. Frank Morledge, Mike Davis, Lee Dawkins, Jerry Langley, Jim Phillips, Chris Weiser, Timothy Smith, Charles Wohlford, and Thomas McWilliams, in Their Official Capacities as Commissioners of the Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission; and SWN Production (Arkansas), LLC, from Pulaski County

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CR-18-1057. Rodney Harmon v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed; court of appeals' opinion vacated. Baker, Hart, and Wood, JJ., dissent.

