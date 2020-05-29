Arkansas woman dies after car overturns in Sharp County, authorities say

A 69-year-old woman died after she was thrown from her car in Sharp County, authorities said.

Sandra L. Becky of Cherokee Village was driving west on U.S. 62 near Club Road in Ash Flat shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday when the crash happened, according to a preliminary crash report provided by Arkansas State Police.

Becky’s Chevrolet Impala left the right side of the road and struck a culvert, causing the vehicle to overturn and eject her, the report states. The woman was transported to White River Medical Center in Batesville, but later died.

Authorities described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 207 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures indicate.