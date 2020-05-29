Bõlaide, May 29: Lalem men ko kwoj aikuj jelã kõn covid-19 ilo Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be publishing these round-ups in English, Spanish and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

• Arkansas ewōr 6,538 confirmed case in covid-19, ekkar ñan data ko raar likit mejatoto jibbońin Bōļaide eo. Ekkar ñan ripoot (report) eo jen Ri-jerbal ro jen jikin ejmour eo ej kwalok bwe ewōr tarrin 125 emōj aer jako im 4,583 armej remour jen nañinmij in.

• Ilo May 26 raan eo, state in ej kwalok ke ilowaan wōt raan ko 6 rej jemloklok ear wallōñļok wōt nōmba in case ri-naňinmej ro ñan 100. Ekkōmman bwe jońan lōńļok en walok ilo kajojo raan ilo Arkansas in. Ilo May 22 raan eo ear wor joňan in 455 ri-naňinmej ro.

• Dr. Nate Smith, eo im ej Secretary ňan Department eo an Health, enaaj emmakut jen jerbal in an im enaaj jerbal ibben U.S. Centers for Disease Control im Prevention eo, ilo alloň in August, kojjelā in ear itok jen governor eo ad.

• Northwest Arkansas emoj an jino loe ke elaplok keij (case) in nańinmej in, im nōmba kein ilo Washington im Benton counties ekomman bwe en loň lok joňan keij (case) kein ilo Pulaski County ilo May 27 raan eo. Gov. Asa Hutchinson ej kotemene ke joňan oran nōmba kein enaaj tōpar joňan ne 8,500 ilowaan June 23, bōtaab bwe en diklok an ajeded naňinmej in, armej rej aikuj ekkōnak mej j(mask), bareinwōt kwaļ peier im kattoļok doon kin jońan in 6 ne ettoļok.

• Ilo May 28, state in ear ripoot (report) e jońan an lōń ajeded in nańinmej in ilo community in iumwin wōt 24 awa kin jońan in 261 armej, ekkar ńan melele ko an governor eo. Eloń iaan keij (case) kein raar itok jen jukjuk in pad eo an Latino. Naňinmej ko im rej walok jen juōn jukjuk-in-bed, rejjab melelein ke raar walok jen mōn ri-kalbuj ro ak mōn ritto (nursing home) ro.



Translation: Marshallese Educational Initiative staff

ENGLISH: https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2020/may/29/friday-may-29-five-things-know-about-covid-19-arka/

SPANISH: https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2020/may/29/viernes-29-de-mayo-cinco-hechos-importantes-sobre-/