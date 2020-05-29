Bond set at $30,000 for jail employee accused of rape

BENTONVILLE — An employee at the Benton County Jail posted a $30,000 bond and was released from custody after his arrest in connection with rape.

Teddy Lee Wayne Dalton, 29, of Pea Ridge was being held in the Washington County Jail. Prosecutors haven’t filed a formal charge against Dalton.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren presided over a bond hearing Wednesday for Dalton.

Detectives with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office were notified Sunday of a sexual assault, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The investigation resulted in Dalton’s arrest, according to the release. He’s on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal Sheriff’s Office investigation.

The victim reported she was intoxicated and went to bed and passed out. She said she felt someone getting into bed with her and she woke up when he began touching her, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The woman said she didn’t consent to the encounter and attempted to push Dalton off of her. She said Dalton only stopped when she told him he was married. She said he rolled off of her and said, “I’m sorry ma’am,” according to the affidavit.

Tyler Williams, deputy prosecutor, requested Dalton’s bond be set at $70,000.

The judge appointed Sam Hall, deputy public defender, to represent Dalton for the bond hearing. Hall requested a lower bond. He told the judge Dalton only has $1,000 and has been living from paycheck to paycheck. Hall said Dalton had a history of working in public service.

Karen set the bond at $30,000.

The judge prohibited Dalton from contacting the woman. Dalton was also ordered not to possess any firearms, alcohol or controlled substances unless prescribed.

His arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 6 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green’s courtroom.

Karren ordered the investigating and internal investigation files be sealed He also issued a gag order prohibiting prosecutors, the Sheriff’s Office and witness es from commenting on the case.

Tracy M. Neal can be reached by email at tneal@nwaonline. com or Twitter @NWATracy.