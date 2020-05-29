'Coronavirus' spells new and different bee

Navneeth Murali of Edison, N.J., competes in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., in this May 30, 2019, file photo. Murali, now 14, was considered a favorite in the national bee in his last year of eligibility, but that bee was canceled. Instead, Murali has won the SpellPundit Online National Spelling Bee. (AP / Susan Walsh )

The upstart ex-spellers who launched an online spelling bee to fill the void left by the canceled Scripps National Spelling Bee because of the coronavirus had little trouble running an efficient, and sufficiently challenging, competition.

Replicating the drama of the ESPN-televised national finals wasn't quite as easy.

Thursday night's winner, Navneeth Murali, was no surprise. The 14-year-old eighth-grader from Edison, N.J., came in with the most extensive spelling resume of anyone in the bee. When the two other remaining spellers misspelled words back-to-back before his turn, victory in the closest thing to a national spelling bee in this pandemic-disrupted year was his for the taking.

He didn't back down.

Navneeth went through the motions of making sure he understood everything about the winning word, Karoshthi -- an ancient, cursive script of Aramaic origin used in India and elsewhere in central Asia -- before he started to spell. He plowed through it quickly and confidently, as he had all night.

"That is correct," SpellPundit co-founder Shourav Dasari told the assembled spellers over Zoom, "so, yeah, you're the champion of the SpellPundit Online National Spelling Bee."

"Thank you," Navneeth deadpanned.

Then the digital confetti fell -- sort of.

Dasari, a high school junior just three years removed from his own close call at the National Spelling Bee, shared his computer screen, which briefly flashed a silent, pixelated image of confetti falling. A few clicks later and he brought the confetti back, this time with fake crowd noise.

The SpellPundit bee concluded on the same night Scripps would have held its grand finale inside a packed convention center ballroom on the Potomac River outside Washington. This year's bee was canceled because the coronavirus pandemic made large gatherings impossible.

Scripps has said it will not extend eligibility or hold an alternate competition for this year's eighth-graders, the best of whom have spent years studying for hours a day to master their craft.

Most of the spellers who would have been favorites at the national bee signed up to compete, including the top three still-eligible finishers from last year. The bee pronouncers and judges were all recent ex-spellers, including Naysa Modi, the 2018 Scripps runner-up, and Sohum Sukhantankar, one of last year's eight champions.

Nidhi Achanta, who tied for second in the SpellPundit bee, is also in eighth grade, but the other runner-up, Harini Logan, is a poised sixth-grader who stands to be formidable when the Scripps bee returns.

Navneeth takes home something more than $2,500 -- bee sponsor The Juggernaut, a media company that covers the South Asian community, announced a last-minute $3,000 boost to the total prize pool. The National Spelling Bee's prize is $50,000.

He and other spellers, their parents and supporters are still trying to pressure Scripps to come up with an alternative for this year's eighth-graders. He thanked former national champion Ananya Vinay, coach Grace Walters and his mother for helping him prepare.

