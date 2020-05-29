Dogwood Festivals Promises To Return In August

The Siloam Springs Dogwood Festival takes place in downtown Siloam Springs and has been rescheduled for late August this year in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

When an event has withstood the test of time the way Siloam Springs Dogwood Festival has -- the celebration is now in its 46th year -- it might take more than a global pandemic to stop it from happening, says the festival organizer and Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce Director of Community Outreach Blythe Wilt.

"Originally, we pushed it to the end of May, but now we've pushed it to Aug. 28-30," says Wilt, who adds that, in its nearly five decade history, the event has never been canceled. "Right now, our [Chamber] president says we definitely won't cancel it -- we'll postpone it as long as we can."

FAQ Siloam Springs Dogwood Festival WHEN — Aug. 28-30 WHERE — Downtown Siloam Springs INFO — Follow the event’s Facebook page at facebook.com/dogwoodfestivalsiloam to keep up with changing information or potential rescheduling.

The festival's original intent was to celebrate the end of winter and the blooming of Siloam Springs' many dogwood trees, but, says Wilt, the celebration of the city will still be appropriate whenever it's rescheduled, especially if it happens after a long period of quarantine. She says that the event usually attracts around 35,000 people to the Siloam Springs area.

The August event, says Wilt, will include multiple food trucks, around 200 exhibitor booths and a mainstage that will feature performances every day of the festival.

"Nathanael Stone, owner of Stoneridge Recording, is the chairman of our entertainment committee, and he helps us bring in acts from all over the region," says Wilt. Those acts include singing artists based out of Tulsa, as well as local school choirs. "One act we're really excited about is the bell choir from St. Mary's Catholic Church. The members of the choir wear bells on their ankles and wrists and dance [to create music]. People love them."

Wilt says the shift from spring to late summer might mean a warmer festival, but she plans on providing some water attractions for the event's Fun Zone -- an area of bouncy houses, a mechanical bull and a life-size "Hungry Hungry Hippos" game.

Wilt says she's confident that the popularity of the event can withstand the rescheduling.

"I grew up in Siloam Springs, and I came to the Siloam Springs Dogwood Festival every year," she says. "It means a lot more to people than just the blooming dogwoods."

