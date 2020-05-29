FRIDAY, MAY 29: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be publishing these round-ups in English, Spanish and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

• Arkansas has confirmed 6,538 total cases of covid-19, according to data posted Friday morning. State health officials also have reported 125 total deaths and 4,583 people recovered.

• On May 26, the state marked its sixth consecutive day in which the official number of cases increased by at least 100. The rise included the largest single-day spike in cases in Arkansas, which occurred May 22 with 455.

• Dr. Nate Smith, the Arkansas Department of Health secretary, will leave the state for a job with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in August, the governor announced May 26. Smith has managed the state’s public health response to the coronavirus spread since the first case was discovered in March.

• Northwest Arkansas has started to see more increases in cases, and the numbers in Washington and Benton counties outpaced growth in Pulaski County on May 27. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he expects Arkansas’ total number of cases to hit 8,500 by June 23, but the spread can be slowed if people wear masks, wash their hands and stay 6 feet away from each other.

• On May 28, the state reported its largest number of cases of community spread in one 24-hour period with 261 overall cases, the governor said. Many of those cases were in the Latino community. A case of community spread is one that is not contracted in a congregate setting such as a prison or a nursing home.

SPANISH: https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2020/may/29/viernes-29-de-mayo-cinco-hechos-importantes-sobre-/

MARSHALLESE: https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2020/may/29/bolaide-may-29-lalem-men-ko-kwoj-aikuj-jela-kon-co/