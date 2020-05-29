• Dwight Satterfield, a deputy school superintendent in Decatur, Ala., in announcing that one student at a high school graduation last week has tested positive for the coronavirus, defended the school's decision to hold the in-person ceremony where some students defied social distancing guidelines.

• Farvardin Daliri, 65, an artist in Brisbane, Australia, who said he just wanted to cheer people up, drove around towing a 15-foot-tall replica of a laughing kookaburra bird equipped with a sound system enabling the sculpture to cackle the bird's distinctive call.

• Jennifer Gilbert, with the Tarrant County, Texas, sheriff's office, said an internal investigation is underway after guards said they didn't notice that a pregnant inmate had gone into labor and gave birth alone in a Fort Worth jail cell.

• Jose Rodriguez, 35, and Raul Guzman, 42, escapees from a minimum-security prison in Colorado, were arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Mexico border in Arizona after they claimed to be illegal immigrants who wanted to be immediately deported.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

• Tim Kaine, the Democratic U.S. senator from Virginia, and his wife, Anne Holton, both have tested positive for coronavirus antibodies after recovering from what they thought were mild cases of the flu and allergies in March and April.

• Paul Penn, a Georgia man accused of trying to swindle an unnamed foreign government out of $371 million by offering to sell 50 million N95 respirator masks that didn't exist, was charged with conspiracy, federal prosecutors said.

• Constance Bono, 60, a Texan accused of using a hammer to threaten a vacationing New Orleans couple who she mistakenly referred to as Mexican during a profanity-laced tirade in southwest Houston, faces an aggravated assault charge, police said.

• Scott Small, a Philadelphia police inspector, called it a lucky "happy ending" when a mother, who had buckled her 1-year-old into a child seat and left the car running while she ran back into the house for something, was reunited with her child after someone drove off in the car but abandoned it a few blocks away.

• Greta Thunberg, 17, the Swedish teenage climate activist, has lashed out at Danish authorities because Copenhagen has for the past six years pumped more than 9 billion gallons of unfiltered wastewater into the strait separating Sweden and Denmark.

A Section on 05/29/2020