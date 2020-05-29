John Brown women's basketball unveils class

Guard Emily Sanders (left) is one of two players from Class 6A state champion Bentonville who signed with John Brown University. “Emily is a tall point guard that can control the game and is a good three-point shooter,” Golden Eagles Coach Jeff Soderquist said. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

John Brown University women's basketball coach Jeff Soderquist announced on Wednesday the signing of eight players for the 2020-21 season, including five athletes from Northwest Arkansas.

The Golden Eagles signed Emily Sanders and Natalie Smith from Class 6A state champion Bentonville, while Josie Sisk of Huntsville, Megan Holloway of Eureka Springs and Ariel Nix of Gentry also signed.

Leah Anderson (Rush, Colo.), Elise Cone (Bartlesville, Okla.) and Grace Latham (Martindale, Texas) also signed with the Golden Eagles, who went 9-20 overall and 5-15 in the Sooner Athletic Conference during the 2019-20 season.

"I am very excited about this class," Soderquist said in a press release. "It is a big class, but a very important one that is filled with talent at key positions. Most of all, they are wonderful young ladies that will represent Christ and JBU."

Sanders and Smith helped Bentonville go 27-1 this season and reach the Class 6A state finals for the second consecutive season, where it was supposed to face Fayetteville. However the covid-19 pandemic canceled the game and both teams were awarded state championships.

Sanders, an all 6A-West Conference and all-state guard battled injuries as a senior after leading the Lady Tigers in assists as a sophomore and junior.

"Emily is a tall point guard that can control the game and is a good three-point shooter," Soderquist said.

Smith, a 5-8 guard, also earned all-conference and all-state honors and is a career 43 percent shooter from behind the 3-point line.

"Natalie is a great wing player and very good three-point shooter that will also take opponents off the dribble," Soderquist said.

Sisk, a 5-11 forward, earned all-conference honors at Huntsville and will give the Golden Eagles options on the post.

"Josie is a very strong forward that plays very hard and possesses the ability to play multiple positions," Soderquist said.

Holloway, a 6-2 forward, helped lead Eureka Springs to a conference championship in 2019. She also played volleyball for the Highlanders.

"Megan is a very athletic post player that can run the floor and also play outside the three-point line," Soderquist said.

Nix, a 5-7 guard, signed with JBU last week. She was a two-time all-conference selection at Gentry and also played soccer and volleyball.

"Ariel is a talented guard that can shoot the triple, and make it from long distance," Soderquist said.

Anderson, a 5-7 guard, earned all-league recognition at Edison High School, where she averaged more than 24 points and 15 rebounds per game. She helped her team to four state tournament appearances and also played volleyball.

"Leah has the ability to score around the basket for her size and plays super hard on both ends," Soderquist said.

Cone, a 5-7 guard, was a two-year starter at Bartlesville and she also competed in track.

"Elise is a talented wing player that can shoot the three-pointer and drive to the basket," Soderquist said.

Latham started for four years at San Marcos HIgh School and was an all-district honorable mention selection along with her team's most valuable player.

"Grace is a strong post player that can score around the basket and block shots," Soderquist said.

