Library system set to reopen in phases

In this file photo a library patron picks up her materials at a drive-thru window at the Main Library branch of the Central Arkansas Library System in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

The Central Arkansas Library System will begin slowly allowing visitors back to browse at some of its branches, with a phased reopening plan set to begin June 8.

The library system's 15 locations have been closed to the public since mid-March, when the first cases of covid-19 were confirmed in Arkansas, though most branches offer curbside service to check out books, and many programs have continued virtually.

Four libraries will reopen a week from Monday: the Max Milam Library in Perryville, the Esther DeWitt Nixon Library in Jacksonville, the Oley E. Rooker Library in Little Rock and the John Gould Fletcher Library in Little Rock.

The four branches will be open three days a week, alternating days, and capacity will be limited. The libraries will allow a small fraction of the normal number of patrons -- a total of five to 10, depending on the size of the library -- and will take reservations.

Lisa Donovan, the system's deputy executive director of library operations, said at Thursday's library board of directors meeting that the system will err on the side of caution while it lets patrons trickle back in.

"We'll probably start slow and try not to bite off more than we can chew. We're hopeful and we're optimistic that some of the measures that we've put in place can be relaxed," Donovan said. "Our plan is to start low and build up, if you will, and allow more as we feel able to manage the situation"

To start out, the capacity at the Milam Library will be five people, Nixon Library will let in nine people, and the Rooker and Fletcher branches will allow 10 people at once, system Executive Director Nate Coulter said in an email Thursday.

Donovan said the capacity for the Main Library in downtown Little Rock might be about 20 people when it opens. She added that the system intends to save reservations for homeless people who frequent the libraries, and put down tape marks to space out anyone standing outside.

Each library will keep a log of who goes in and out of the buildings, which will be used to manage reservations but also to aid the state with contact tracing -- the method of finding and getting in touch with people who may have been exposed to the virus -- if needed, according to the plan document.

Patrons will be required to wear masks or another type of facial covering, and the library will offer disposable masks if someone needs one. The plan also includes a process for sanitizing books and other circulation materials.

Donovan said some library staff members were worried about meeting resistance when enforcing mask and social distancing protocols.

"We do have plans to increase security and make sure that we have security there if we need them, and also we are developing training for the staff for what to do in certain scenarios."

A date for the library to move into the next phase, which would include reopening meeting rooms and allowing in-person programming based on guidelines from public officials, has not yet been set but will not be before July 31.

Branches will not resume their pre-pandemic normal hours until after Sept. 22, according to the plan.

Coulter said he hopes people will be happy to be back in the library and willing to accept some restrictions.

"I think people will be pleased, and a lot of people are going to keep using the curbside [service] and won't need to come in," he said.

Pam Rudkin, system branch services coordinator, said at Thursday's meeting that the limit on the number of people allowed at a time in each branch may seem low, but it's not an abnormal flow of patron use on a normal day, not counting programming.

The library's board of directors approved the plan unanimously.

Metro on 05/29/2020