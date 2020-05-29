Listen Here! New albums brighten covid days

"good to know"

A 29-year-old veteran of the music industry, JoJo's followup to her 2016 album "Mad Love." -- her first album in 10 years after her underdog legal fight against the industry -- was released May 1. Her new album "good to know," includes production from heavy hitters Doc McKinney (The Weeknd, Santigold), Lido (Halsey, Chance The Rapper) and 30 Roc (Roddy Ricch, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B), and is an R&B-infused, emotionally honest body of work centered around JoJo's new-found confidence, both musically and personally.

ONR (pronounced "honor") is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and self-taught producer born Robert Shields who was raised in rural isolation on a sheep farm in the Scottish Highlands. Inspired -- not to mention bored -- at his family's farmhouse on cliffs overlooking the North Sea, Shields began writing and performing his own songs around age 12, teaching himself piano on a battered instrument missing half its keys that he uncovered in the family shed. With such an isolated childhood, his songwriting was his form of escapism, a craft he was intent on perfecting first and foremost.

South American and United States-based collective LADAMA release an urgent declaration to women across the globe with its electrifying sophomore studio album, "OYE MUJER," coming June 12. The foursome collaborate on a rapturous collection of 10 progressive anthems sung in Spanish, Portuguese and English. "OYE MUJER" channels female empowerment in the face of global crises, unprecedented climate destruction and unjust immigration policies.

