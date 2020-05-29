Minnesota rioters set police station on fire

Protesters damage properties at the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The mayor of Minneapolis called Wednesday for criminal charges against the white police officer seen on video kneeling against the neck of a handcuffed black man who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody. (AP/Star Tribune/Carlos Gonzalez)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Protesters angered by the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died while in police custody, gained access to a Minneapolis police precinct on Thursday, the third straight night of violent protests spreading beyond the city.

Livestream video showed the protesters entering the building, where fire alarms blared and sprinklers ran as blazes were set. Police appeared to have left the building located in the neighborhood not far from where Floyd died Monday. A spokesman didn't immediately respond to messages left by The Associated Press.

In footage recorded by a bystander, Floyd can be seen pleading that he can't breathe as officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneels on his neck. As minutes pass, Floyd slowly stops talking and moving.

Dozens of businesses across the Twin Cities were boarding up their windows and doors Thursday in an effort to prevent looting, with Minneapolis-based Target announcing it was temporarily closing two dozen area stores. Minneapolis shut down nearly its entire light-rail system and all bus service through Sunday out of safety concerns.

In St. Paul, clouds of smoke hung in the air as police armed with batons and wearing gas masks and body armor kept a watchful eye on protesters along one of the city's main commercial corridors, where firefighters also sprayed water onto a series of small fires. At one point, officers stood in line in front of a Target, trying to keep out looters, who were also smashing windows of other businesses.

Hundreds of demonstrators returned Thursday to the Minneapolis neighborhood at the center of the violence, where the nighttime scene veered between an angry protest and a street party. Nearby, demonstrators carried clothing mannequins from a looted Target and threw them onto a burning car. Later, a building fire broke out nearby.

But elsewhere in Minneapolis, thousands of peaceful demonstrators marched through the streets calling for justice.

Earlier Thursday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard to try to stem the violence.

Floyd's death has deeply shaken Minneapolis and sparked protests in cities across the U.S. Local leaders have repeatedly urged demonstrators to avoid violence.

"Please stay home. Please do not come here to protest. Please keep the focus on George Floyd, on advancing our movement and on preventing this from ever happening again," tweeted St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, who is black.

Protests also spread to other U.S. cities. In California, hundreds of people protesting Floyd's death blocked a Los Angeles freeway and shattered windows of California Highway Patrol cruisers. Memphis police blocked a main thoroughfare after a racially mixed group of protesters gathered outside a police precinct. The situation intensified later in the night, with police donning riot gear and protesters standing shoulder-to-shoulder in front of officers stationed behind a barricade.

Hundreds of demonstrators stood in the downtown streets and chanted outside the Colorado State Capitol, where protesters spray-painted graffiti and broke car windows. In other areas of downtown Denver, police fired gas canisters and used rubber bullets to drive away people who were blocking streets. The protest briefly spilled over onto Interstate 25, blocking all lanes of traffic until police used tear gas to drive them away.

Earlier in the protest, gunfire outside the state Capitol sent people running for cover. Gary Cutler, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol, said the shots were fired in a park across the street. Most of the protesters already had left the area and were marching downtown.

Cutler said the Capitol building was locked down, and everyone inside was safe. No injuries have been reported from the shots.

"It is time to rebuild. Rebuild the city, rebuild our justice system, and rebuild the relationship between law enforcement and those they're charged to protect. George Floyd's death should lead to justice and systemic change, not more death and destruction," Walz said.

"We're burning our own neighborhood," said a distraught Deona Brown, a 24-year-old woman standing with a friend outside the precinct station, where a small group of protesters were shouting at a dozen or so police officers in riot gear. "This is where we live, where we shop, and they [the protesters] destroyed it."

Mayor Jacob Frey appealed for calm. "Please, Minneapolis, we cannot let tragedy beget more tragedy," he said on Twitter.

Floyd, 46, died as police arrested him outside a convenience store after a report of a counterfeit bill being passed. The U.S. attorney's office and the FBI in Minneapolis said Thursday they were conducting "a robust criminal investigation" into the death and making the case a priority. The announcement came a day after President Donald Trump tweeted that he had asked an investigation to be expedited.

The FBI is also investigating, with a probe focused on whether Floyd's civil rights were violated.

The officer who kneeled on Floyd and three others were fired Tuesday.

Information for this article was contributed by Tim Sullivan, Amy Forliti, Thomas Peipert, Steve Karnowski, Jeff Baenen, Gretchen Ehlke, Adrian Sainz and Kimberlee Kruesi of The Associated Press; and by Richard Winton and Matthew Ormseth of The Los Angeles Times.

Demonstrators gather Thursday at the corner of Dickson Street and College Avenue in Fayetteville to help bring attention to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died in police custody Monday night. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

Firefighters work at a Minneapolis apartment building Thursday after it was burned to the ground Wednesday evening during violent protests over the death of a handcuffed black man in police custody. Rioting flared again Thursday evening with protesters breaking into a police precinct and setting fires. More photos at arkansasonline.com/529police/. (AP/Star Tribune/Brian Peterson)

