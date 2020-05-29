• A decade after the Hunger Games series had apparently ended, readers were clearly ready for more. Suzanne Collins' The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes sold more 500,000 copies last week, even as many of the country's bookstores were closed or offering limited service because of the coronavirus pandemic. The total includes print, e-books and audiobooks, according to Collins' publisher, Scholastic. NPD BookScan, which tracks around 85% of the print market, reported Wednesday that Songbirds and Snakes topped last week's list with 270,000 copies sold. Collins' book, a prequel to her previous Hunger Games novels, came 10 years after the author seemingly wrapped up the Dystopian series with Mockingjay. In a review, The Associated Press praised the new novel, released May 19, as "mesmerizing" and called Collins "a master of building a fascinating world around complex characters." The opening for Songbirds and Snakes was slightly higher than the numbers reported for Mockingjay in 2010 when Scholastic announced first-week sales of more than 450,000. Collins' novels, which also include The Hunger Games and Catching Fire, have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide and are the basis for a billion-dollar movie franchise.

This image released by Scholastic shows Suzanne Collins, author of the "Hunger Games" novels. Collins' latest, "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," will be released on May 19. (Todd Plitt/Scholastic via AP)

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

• The Grammys is putting together an event featuring Harry Connick, Jr., Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey and Herbie Hancock to honor essential workers across America. The Recording Academy, which puts on the Grammy Awards annually, announced Thursday that the two-hour special, United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes, will air June 21 on CBS. United We Sing will follow Connick Jr. -- who is hosting -- and his filmmaker-daughter Georgia Connick on a road trip celebrating and thanking essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Winfrey, Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Queen Latifah, Renée Zellweger and Drew Brees will also deliver special messages to workers. The event will also feature performances by Hancock, John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Cyndi Lauper, Dave Matthews, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Andra Day, Irma Thomas, Trombone Shorty, Rockin Dopsie, Jon Batiste and Connick Jr.

A Section on 05/29/2020