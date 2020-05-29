Newcomer gets term in Fort Smith

In this file photo Fort Smith Ward 1 Director Keith Lau (left) speaks with James Arbuckle of Halff Associates Inc. after the Fort Smith Board of Directors study session. Newcomer Jarred Rego has filed for the Ward 1 position currently occupied by Keith Lau. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Saccente)

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Board of Directors will have a new member joining its ranks come January.

By Thursday's deadline for candidates to file for city director in wards 1, 2, 3 and 4 for the 2020 Fort Smith municipal elections, the city clerk's office received one filing for each of the positions, City Clerk Sherri Gard said.

Among them was newcomer Jarred Rego for the Ward 1 position, which is currently occupied by Keith Lau.

Rego, 33, said Thursday that he works as senior development officer for the Mercy Health Foundation in Fort Smith. He was born in Grand Forks, N.D., and has lived in Fort Smith with his family for about three years.

Current Ward 2 Director Andre' Good, Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton and Ward 4 Director George Catsavis also filed to keep their positions, Gard said.

The petitions for candidacy for all four have been verified, so they will be declared elected with no opposition for the term of Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2024.

As a result, Gard said there is no need for a primary or general election for the Fort Smith board this year.

