North Little Rock library weighs staff cuts

The Argenta Branch of the William F. Laman Library System is shown in this 2014 file photo.

The board of trustees of the William F. Laman Public Library must make a "hard decision" in the coming weeks about cutting half of the library's employees because of a projected 20% drop in revenue from coronavirus fallout.

Crystal Gates, president of the Arkansas Library Association and executive director of the Laman Public Library System, told the board during a special meeting Thursday that the only way the library can weather a potential 20% drop in revenue is by furloughing staff members.

"We want to keep staff, but at the end of the day, as much as we love our staff, our responsibility is the fiscal stability of the library and to be able to open the library when it's time," Gates said. "Do we want to wait until November and hope and pray we don't see a drop in income and see if we can absorb it? Or do we rip the Band-aid off and ensure the library is stable?"

The decision was postponed until June 8, but board members discussed the library's future at length.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Gates said after the meeting that the library has been advised by various officials to anticipate a 20% reduction in revenue for the year.

"However, as it has been explained to me, that percentage includes both sales tax revenue and millage revenue," she said. "We depend on millage, and we have no way to exactly know how much of the reduction will be attributed to millage."

Gates said at the meeting that her concern was that some residents won't or can't pay their property taxes this year because of the pandemic.

"Some are unemployed, working with dropped hours or living from paycheck to paycheck, so some property taxes may be postponed," she said.

Earlier this month, the library board approved an amended budget that cut the library's expenditures for 2020 by about 6%.

Gates said those cuts primarily affect spending on physical materials and events. Valerie McLean, chairwoman of the library board, had previously asked Gates to cut 10% from the library's budget without touching salaries or benefits.

"Upon careful review of the entire remaining budget for the year, and looking forward into 2021, it is clear that the only way to cut additional funding that would come even close to the anticipated reduction in revenue is to reduce our workforce," Gates said.

The library has 37 full-time employees and 14 part-time workers. Salaries and benefits take up the majority of the library's budget, totaling $2,190,000.

Board member Joyce Brewer asked if it was possible to postpone the cuts until something is more concrete.

"Why can't we just stay as we are?" she said. "I know our principal job is the library, but the library is made up of people who have to live. The library is just a building; the people are the heart."

Gates said if a reduction occurs within the next six weeks, and if the reduction is approximately half of the library's current 49-member staff, the system will save approximately $250,000 in salaries and benefits for 2020.

The system has two branches, the Main Library on Orange Street and the Argenta Branch on Main Street.

"Even with this dramatic reduction, the total budget reduction will not be 20%," Gates said.

Staff cuts would be determined based on skills that the library needs to keep functioning, Gates said. She said the current plan is to run the library with a skeleton staff for the foreseeable future.

"We can make it work with 25 staff members," she said. "That is why it's the maximum number. This is the closest I can get and still feel good about the quality of services we can provide this year."

McLean said if 20% is the exact target, services might also decline.

"We might have to go for a year or two where our services might not be where we want it to be," she said. "Might have to go into a survival mode where our services are less."

Board member Charley Baxter told the group not to expect any financial assistance from the city.

"We can try that, but I don't think that is something they will do," he said. "I think they want us to stand on our own."

The possibility of staff cuts brought one board member to tears.

"This is painful," an emotional Brewer said. "In this lifetime there has never been anything like this. It hurts to think about where we are and hurts to think about how people are hurting so much more. It just gets deeper and deeper by the day."

Gates said a plan to reopen the library has been completed.

"Our current plans to reopen include beginning contact-less circulation services by mid-June, with a pilot at Argenta Branch and moving to services at both locations by July," she said.

The contact-less service will begin with a set number of hours when patrons can call the library with requests, and staff members will leave the books on a table for when patrons pull up.

"Sort of like when you pick up food," Gates said.

The library system will continue to monitor the virus and its spread, and continue to purchase appropriate personal protective equipment for the staff and patrons so that a potential limited opening can occur within the next few months.

"Additional transitions to the next phases of the plan are entirely dependent on environmental, financial and staff conditions at the time," Gates said.

If the buildings reopen, it will probably be only one floor, Gates said, but that will be down the line.

Metro on 05/29/2020