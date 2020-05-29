Off The Wire

RUNNING

Boston Marathon canceled

Organizers canceled the Boston Marathon on Thursday for the first time in its history, bowing to the social-distancing requirements of the coronavirus outbreak and ending a 124-year run that had persisted through two World Wars, a volcanic eruption and even another pandemic. The race, which draws a field of 30,000 and already had been postponed from April 20 to Sept. 14, will be replaced by a virtual event in which participants who verify that they ran 26.2 miles on their own will receive their finisher's medal. "It became clear as this crisis developed that Sept. 14 was less and less plausible," Mayor Marty Walsh said. "There's no way to hold this usual race format without bringing large numbers of people into close proximity." Although the title of Boston Marathon champion is contested by a few dozen elite athletes, the field includes more than 30,000 recreational and charity runners.

FOOTBALL

Georgia gets QB transfer

Georgia has picked up another high-profile transfer to compete for its starting quarterback job, landing former Southern Cal starter JT Daniels. Daniels started for the Trojans in 2018, but lost his job to Kedon Slovis after going down last season with a knee injury. He announced Thursday on Twitter that he's heading to Georgia, which is seeking a replacement for three-year starter Jake Fromm. Daniels, who entered the transfer portal in April, will battle for playing time with graduate transfer Jamie Newman, who left Wake Forest to play his final college season with a program that has been a consistent national contender under Coach Kirby Smart. Daniels started for USC as a freshman, passing for 2,672 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during an inconsistent season for him and the Trojans, who finished 5-7 for the school's first losing season since 2000.

