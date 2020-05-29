Park reopening on Buffalo River

Camping may resume in the Buffalo National River park beginning today.

The north Arkansas park was closed April 2 because of the coronavirus. It was reopened for day use May 15.

According to a news release from Park Ranger Lauren Ray, overnight stays may resume tonight, in designated campgrounds as well as backcountry camping.

Group campsites and pavilions will also reopen today, but pavilions will be limited to groups of 50 or fewer people. RV dump stations will also reopen today.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"Park employees will be staffing trail heads and river access points to provide traffic control and social distancing guidance," according to a news release.

Remaining closed for now are the Buffalo National River Headquarters in Harrison, as well as visitor centers and contact stations at Tyler Bend, Steel Creek and Buffalo Point.

In-person interpretive and educational programming won't resume yet.

"As we continue to strive to protect the health of our employees, visitors and communities, we are very pleased to welcome visitors back for overnight stays in their park," said Buffalo National River Superintendent Mark Foust. "We ask all of our visitors to help us protect each other and enjoy the park while following state health directives and social distancing guidelines from the CDC."

When recreating, the public should follow local health orders, observe "Leave No Trace" principles, and avoid crowding and high-risk activities, according to the release.

Camping also resumes today at the Gulpha Gorge campground in Hot Springs National Park, according to a separate news release. Public restrooms on Bathhouse Row will also reopen today.

The Fordyce Bathhouse and Museum and Hot Springs National Park headquarters remain closed.

"We are happy to welcome campers back to the park and ask that everyone do their part to follow state and federal guidance to protect themselves and others from the spread of disease," said Hot Springs National Park Superintendent Laura Miller.

Metro on 05/29/2020