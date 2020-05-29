Suspect in slaying surrenders in LR

A suspect wanted in a May 21 homicide surrendered to police Tuesday at the 12th Street Substation, according to a Little Rock arrest report.
Jason Bridges, 19, is a suspect in the death of Jeremy Parks, 22, who was shot and killed on 10204 Milkyway Drive just before 5 p.m.
The disturbance started when a man went to the residence looking for Parks, and it escalated to a fight with Parks being subsequently shot several times before the man left in a blue sedan.
Bridges was taken to Pulaski County jail where he has no bail and is charged with capital murder.
