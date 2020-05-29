Trump says U.S. to sanction Chinese officials over Hong Kong

President Donald Trump walks out of the Oval Office of the White House, followed by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and others, to speak in the Rose Garden on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP / Alex Brandon )

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday said the U.S. would sanction the Chinese officials responsible for eroding the autonomy of Hong Kong.

On Thursday, China’s National People’s Congress approved a national security law aimed at suppressing secessionist and subversive activity in Hong Kong, overriding any potential opposition by local lawmakers.

In his remarks from Washington, Trump blasted China, saying Hong Kong is no longer “sufficiently autonomous” to warrant the preferred status that the U.S. had been giving the former British colony when it comes to export controls, extradition treaties and travel.

“Basically, he’s going to treat Hong Kong the way he treats China,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

Washington and Beijing have been trading harsh rhetoric recently on everything from Hong Kong to the response to the coronavirus outbreak. Investors are worried that it could lead to another round of escalating tariffs between the two countries.

This story is developing.