U.K. easing up to allow gatherings of 6

People enjoy the sunny and warm weather on the banks of the river Thames in London, Thursday, May 28, 2020 following the gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown, allowing more outdoor recreation and letting some shops and businesses reopen. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON -- Up to six people from different households will be allowed to meet outdoors next week as part of another modest easing of the coronavirus lockdown in England, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday.

Johnson, who has faced days of scorn for keeping his top aide Dominic Cummings on the job after his heavily criticized travels during the lockdown, said families and friends in groups of up to six can meet beginning Monday in outdoor spaces, including front and back yards.

Johnson said at a news conference that this was potentially a "long-awaited and joyful moment" for parents and grandparents but stressed that people from different households must remain 6.5 feet apart and should only access homes to get to the yard. Barbecues are allowed as part of the easing but camping in yards is not. The use of toilets is permitted as long as hands are washed thoroughly and surfaces are wiped down.

The prime minister also confirmed that schools will start reopening beginning Monday, initially for some younger students. Outdoor-based shops, such as car showrooms, can also reopen. Earlier, England's Premier League also said the soccer season is to recommence on June 17.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are also easing lockdowns, in slightly different ways.

Johnson said the "limited and cautious" changes to the lockdown, in place since March 23, were possible because five government-imposed tests have been met. These include sustained falls in virus infections and daily deaths.

Though the number of coronavirus-related deaths has fallen since the peak in early April, the U.K. still recorded another 377 in all settings including hospitals and care homes, taking the total to 37,919 -- the second-highest in the world behind the United States.

"This is not a time to say, 'Everything's OK, we're relaxing measures, everything's going to be rosy'," said the government's chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance. "We are at a fragile state."

Vallance noted that the U.K. was recording a "significant" 54,000 new cases a week.

Johnson has been urged to sack Cummings from across the political spectrum, including from within his own Conservative Party, after his adviser drove 250 miles to his parents' house in Durham in northeast England at the end of March while the country was under a "stay-at-home" order. Cummings made a later journey to a scenic town 30 miles away.

After an investigation, Durham Constabulary said the drive to Durham did not breach the rules but the second trip, to Barnard Castle, might have been "a minor breach" of lockdown rules "that would have warranted police intervention." But the force said "there is no intention to take retrospective action" because no one else has been fined retroactively. More than 14,000 people in Britain have been fined for travel violations during the lockdown.

Cummings has defended his actions, saying he traveled to ensure that his 4-year-old son could be looked after if he and his wife, who both had coronavirus symptoms, became sick. He says he drove to Barnard Castle to test whether his eyesight, which had been affected by illness, was good enough for the trip back to London.

Johnson is also facing pressure to scrap a government immigration-related policy after he appeared to be caught unaware of the fact that many migrants to the U.K. cannot access financial support during the pandemic through a "no recourse to public funds" clause in temporary visas.

