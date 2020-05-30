Australian court unseals queen's letters

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2005, file photo, former Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam holds up the original copy of his dismissal letter he received from then Governor-General Sir John Kerr on Nov. 11, 1975, at a book launch in Sydney, Australia. The High Court's majority decision in historian Jenny Hocking's appeal on Friday, May 29, 2020 overturned lower court rulings that more than 200 letters between the monarch of Britain and Australia and Governor-General Sir John Kerr before he dismissed Prime Minister Gough Whitlam's government were personal and might never be made public. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

CANBERRA, Australia -- Australia's highest court ruled Friday to make public letters between Queen Elizabeth II and her representative that would reveal what knowledge she had, if any, of the dismissal of an Australian government in 1975.

The High Court's 6-1 majority decision in historian Jenny Hocking's appeal overturned lower court rulings that more than 200 letters between the now 94-year-old monarch of Britain and Australia and Governor-General Sir John Kerr before he dismissed Prime Minister Gough Whitlam's government were personal and might never be made public.

The only dismissal of an elected Australian government on the authority of a British monarch triggered a political crisis that spurred many to call for Australia to sever its constitutional ties with Britain and create a republic with an Australian president. Suspicions of a U.S. Central Intelligence Agency conspiracy persist.

Hocking, a Monash University academic and Whitlam biographer, said she expected to read the 211 letters at the National Archives of Australia in Canberra next week when a coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

She described as absurd that communications between such key officials in the Australian system of government could be regarded as personal and confidential.

"That they could be seen as personal is quite frankly an insult to all our intelligence collectively -- they're not talking about the racing and the corgis," Hocking told The Associated Press, referring to the queen's interest in horse racing and the dog breed.

Archives director David Fricker later said staff had begun assessing whether there was any information in the letters that should still be withheld. The archives have 90 business days -- or more than four months -- to do so.

Kerr dismissed Whitlam's reforming government and replaced him with opposition leader Malcolm Fraser as prime minister to resolve a month-old deadlock in Parliament. Fraser's conservative coalition won an election weeks later.

The archives has held the correspondence, known as the Palace Letters, since 1978. As state records, they should have been made public 31 years after they were created.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the High Court decision was a "legal matter in the Australian courts and we would not comment."

A Section on 05/30/2020