Emails to UA spotlight student, parent concerns about fall

FAYETTEVILLE -- The question to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's Enrollment Services Division referred to the covid-19 pandemic: "Would the university consider a temporary modification on the rule for freshman to live on campus this unique year?"

The "unique" year has parents and prospective students turning to UA's admissions counselors and enrollment staff with questions about the fall semester.

In emails released by UA to the Democrat-Gazette, some outline personal economic circumstances taking a turn for the worse, hoping financial aid can be adjusted. Others describe academic disruptions and seek ways to still qualify for scholarship awards.

UA officials said answers to these questions take into account personal circumstances. In the case of housing policy, a spokesman referred to pending university guidelines.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

No decision has been announced about UA resuming on-campus classes this fall, but the university this week released what a spokesman called a "tentative" covid-19 plan for an August move-in to campus housing. In-person courses are suspended through Aug. 3 because of covid-19.

During a five-day period at the end of last month -- a time selected by the Democrat-Gazette to seek public records of incoming questions to UA enrollment staff -- two separate emails came in asking about the housing requirement for first-year students.

UA redacted the identity of the emailer referring to the "unique" year. Another, Amy Coan, in an email to UA dated April 29, cited "the uncertainty of COVID." Coan said her family "would feel more comfortable" if her son had his "own space not sharing a/c vents, kitchens, and bathrooms with so many."

Covid-19 is known to spread from person to person through respiratory droplets emitted by an infected person, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These droplets can be emitted by coughing, sneezing or talking.

Coan asked, "Will there be a special release on freshman to reside where the parents feel it is the safest?"

In reply, "we received a standard prewritten response from the University housing department about all freshman must live on campus unless special permission given which would be unlikely," Coan said in an email last week to the Democrat-Gazette.

She provided the email from UA. The university's email to Coan, also dated April 29, included a link to an exemption form for the freshman housing requirement. It also stated that it "is not easy to get approved to live off campus." The email from UA did not mention covid-19.

Mark Rushing, a UA spokesman, referred to the university's ongoing planning for the fall when asked by the Democrat-Gazette about the first-year student housing policy.

"If the decision is made to return to in-person teaching and learning, general guidelines will be communicated next month including answers to many questions" like those about first-year student housing requirements, Rushing said.

By the first week of June, "the broad outline of our fall plan" will possibly be ready to share, Chancellor Joe Steinmetz has said.

For first-year students, the university's existing policy generally requires freshmen younger than 21 to live in a campus residence hall unless they are living with their parents within 70 minutes of campus.

Several large public universities in the region have similar policies for first-year students, including the University of Missouri.

"We are having discussions about that currently, but we have not reached a final decision at this time," Christian Basi, a University of Missouri spokesman, said in an email Wednesday.

Louisiana State University spokesman Ernie Ballard said Wednesday that final decisions have not been made about the fall, but no changes are anticipated for the university's residence requirements.

Among colleges in Arkansas, the University of Central Arkansas is "still working through all of our housing plans in light of COVID-19," spokeswoman Amanda Hoelzeman said Thursday in an email.

A spokesman for Arkansas State University referred to the university's existing process for freshmen seeking a waiver from residency requirements. "Medical hardship" is among the reasons taken into consideration, ASU spokesman Bill Smith said.

The question about housing is one of several submitted by parents such as Coan as well as students, many of whom are describing difficulties caused by the pandemic.

One parent stated in an email that a spouse "was laid off from his second job on 03/31/2020 due to COVID-19," leading to a drop in the family's income of about $3,500 per month. The parent wanted to explain that the family's financial situation was now different than what had been reported in an application for federal financial aid, commonly referred to as the FAFSA.

Others also shared information about their losses.

"My wife and I both recently lost our jobs due to Coronavirus and are receiving unemployment benefit," begins one email. Another states, "we have had significant loss of income due to Covid-19."

Suzanne McCray, UA's vice provost for enrollment and dean of admissions, said in an email that the university can take into consideration changing financial circumstances.

"The University can assist students whose parent or parents have lost work even if they completed the FAFSA while their parents were still employed," McCray said in an email. "Financial aid administrators are allowed to make professional judgment calls about a sudden change in the financial situation, but the student must document that change."

McCray said losing "a major source of income would certainly justify a review."

From students, several questions involved not meeting academic requirements for certain merit scholarships, including UA's New Arkansan Non-Resident Tuition Award Scholarship, sometimes referred to as the NRTA scholarship.

In recent years, about half of incoming freshmen come to Fayetteville from outside the state. The nonresident awards offset by as much as 90% the difference between more costly out-of-state tuition and in-state tuition, with the percentage depending on a student's grade-point average and college entrance exam score.

But the pandemic halted spring exams such as the ACT, and some high schools changed their grading as part of the switch to online-only classes.

"I am writing to request an appeal for my NRTA, which is currently 70%. I have met the test score requirements to qualify for 80% or 90%, but unfortunately due to my school going to pass/fail basis, I cannot provide a final GPA. Therefore, due to COVID-19 and financial circumstances in my family, can I please [be] considered to an upgrade of 90%?" asked one prospective student.

McCray said UA has an appeals committee to review students with "special circumstances," and that "we understand students are facing unprecedented challenges."

Among other queries sent in from potential students, one described a year of hardship.

"This year my town has been through some extreme circumstances. In August we had a tropical storm come through and flood our city and we were out of school for a week. In November we had our school district hacked by a cyber-terrorist that held all of our information for ransom money. Later in the month, we had a local refinery explode. We had to leave our houses in the middle of the night before Thanksgiving," states the emailer, listing a string of events that likely refers to Port Neches, Texas, a city about 100 miles east of Houston.

The email goes on to say: "The light at the end of the tunnel for me was the thought of being a Razorback." But now the prospective student is "faced with yet another obstacle, financial aid," and asks "if you know of any way to help me with the finance parts of this new experience or any advice at all."

Some emailers really just wanted to score some University of Arkansas swag.

"At this time I am looking to do virtual visits due to the covid 19 pandemic and during these visits I usually try to pick up a few souvenirs from the college I am visiting," states one emailer. "I was wondering if it was possible to be set up with a virtual tour and a person I can talk to along with information and possibly a shirt sent through the mail?"

Another email -- sent with the subject line "Bored in New Hampshire. PLEASE HELP!" -- listed "some items that we would love to receive from your school in the order of importance," with a sweatshirt topping the list.

Others wrote in to say that UA would not be their choice after all.

"Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic I have decided to attend college in state," wrote one emailer. "Thank you all for the consideration of becoming a UARK student. Maybe I'll consider UARK for graduate school."

Coan, the parent who answered questions from the Democrat-Gazette, said a housing contract has been signed with UA.

She said they they have until the end of June to decide. Cost is a factor for the family from Keller, Texas, a community in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

"Due to covid our family income has been cut in half so it is fiscally responsible for us to consider in state online classes if the campus is closed," Coan said.

Metro on 05/30/2020