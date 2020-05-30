Four more Northwest Arkansas residents die from covid-19

FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

SPRINGDALE --An additional four people in Northwest Arkansas have died of covid-19 in the past two days, according to the Benton County coroner.

All four died in Benton County, but two of them were Washington County residents, Daniel Oxford said Friday.

A 44-year-old Springdale man and a 71-year old Bentonville man died Thursday, Oxford said.

A 62-year-old Rogers man and a 92-year-old Springdale woman died Friday.

The deaths mark a total of five people who have died in Benton County, including three who were county residents. Benton County's first covid-19 death happened May 22.

Nine Washington County residents have died, including the two who died in Benton County. Two Oklahoma residents also died in Washington County.

