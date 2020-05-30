Four more Northwest Arkansas residents die from covid-19

SPRINGDALE --An additional four people in Northwest Arkansas have died of covid-19 in the past two days, according to the Benton County coroner.
All four died in Benton County, but two of them were Washington County residents, Daniel Oxford said Friday.
A 44-year-old Springdale man and a 71-year old Bentonville man died Thursday, Oxford said.
A 62-year-old Rogers man and a 92-year-old Springdale woman died Friday.
The deaths mark a total of five people who have died in Benton County, including three who were county residents. Benton County's first covid-19 death happened May 22.
Nine Washington County residents have died, including the two who died in Benton County. Two Oklahoma residents also died in Washington County.
NW News on 05/30/2020
