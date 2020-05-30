• William McRaven, the retired U.S. Navy admiral who directed the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, told the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's graduating class in an online address that they are the "real heroes" who will save the world from pandemics, war, climate change, poverty and racism.

• Kim Yong-hee, 60, a South Korean man who spent 355 days atop an 82-foot traffic-camera tower in a protest against Samsung, which he said fired him 25 years ago for union activism, climbed down after the company apologized and agreed to resolve his grievances.

• James Dannenbaum, 80, a Houston businessman who pleaded guilty to making more than $300,000 in illegal political contributions to U.S. congressional candidates, was sentenced to two years of probation and fined $100,000, prosecutors said.

• Cheryl von U., 61, of Regensburg, Germany, an American-born dentist whose last name was withheld by authorities, was convicted of strangling her 69-year-old British husband, whose body was found in a Czech forest with its teeth removed to hinder identification.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

• Venita Sedodo, 32, of St. Charles, Mo., who pleaded guilty to stealing about $400,000 while working as the treasurer for Velda City and another $156,000 from a charity where she also worked, was sentenced to more than three years in prison.

• Salamah Pendleton, 41, of Grand Forks, N.D., accused of using a semi-automatic rifle to fatally shoot a woman inside his apartment as he was being evicted and then initiating a firefight that killed a police officer, was charged with murder, prosecutors said.

• Faye Stockman, an Australian ambulance worker, called it "absolutely harrowing" and frightening to walk into an enclosure where two male lions had just mauled and critically injured a zookeeper at the Shoalhaven Zoo south of Sydney.

• Howell Camp, 58, a U.S. Navy veteran accused of arming himself with an AR-15 rifle and a handgun after becoming frustrated with delays and social distancing procedures at a veterans clinic in Pensacola, Fla., was indicted on federal firearms counts, prosecutors said.

• Jennie Stejna of Wilbraham, Mass., described by her granddaughter as a "feisty" 103-year-old, enjoyed an ice-cold beer, something she loves but hadn't had in a long time, to celebrate her return from near death after suffering a bout with covid-19.

A Section on 05/30/2020