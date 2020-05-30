Little Rock police: Woman's death a homicide

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police investigators have ruled a suspicious death of a woman a homicide, according to a Saturday news release.

Officers responded Friday to an overdose call at a residence on 2517 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive where police found Bobbie Hambrick, 58, dead on a couch just before 4:30 p.m., the release states.

Hambrick appeared to have trauma to her body and blood on her face, according to police.

Her body was taken the state crime lab for autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.