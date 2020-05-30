Sections
Protesters block portions of Interstate 630 in Little Rock

by William Sanders | Today at 9:02 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Demonstrators walk on Interstate 630 in Little Rock on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in this Arkansas Department of Transportation photo. (Aaron Castleberry via Twitter / Arkansas Department of Transportation )

Protesters temporarily blocked parts of Interstate 630 on Saturday evening, Little Rock Police spokesman Eric Barnes said.

The portions of the interstate that were blocked were reopened shortly after 8:30 p.m., Banes said.

Gallery: Little Rock Protest

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/531protest/]

It was one of numerous protests around the country Saturday over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

