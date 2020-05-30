Protesters block portions of Interstate 630 in Little Rock

Demonstrators walk on Interstate 630 in Little Rock on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in this Arkansas Department of Transportation photo. (Aaron Castleberry via Twitter / Arkansas Department of Transportation )

Protesters temporarily blocked parts of Interstate 630 on Saturday evening, Little Rock Police spokesman Eric Barnes said.

The portions of the interstate that were blocked were reopened shortly after 8:30 p.m., Banes said.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/531protest/]

It was one of numerous protests around the country Saturday over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.