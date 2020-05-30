Senior loses shot to lead youngsters

A challenge awaited Angelina Diaz this spring, and she was ready for it.

The senior was prepared to lead a young Bentonville girls soccer team in a quest for 6A-West Conference and Class 6A state titles.

At a glance NAME Angelina Diaz SCHOOL Bentonville SPORT Soccer CLASS Senior NOTEWORTHY Led the Lady Tigers’ offense last season with 16 goals and 10 assists, and earned all-state honors for a second time. … Played as a freshman and earned all-state honors as a member of Bentonville’s 2017 state championship team. … Moved to Minnesota during her sophomore year before returning last year.

The 30th in a series recognizing some of the state’s best spring high school athletes who had their seasons canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I had pretty high expectations," Diaz said. "I knew we had a good group of freshmen coming in, and I was pretty excited about the season. I felt pretty confident going into it.

"Like everybody else, I wanted to win state. That was one of my top goals, for sure. Personally, I wanted to score as many goals as possible."

Diaz, who played as a freshman on Bentonville's 2017 state championship team, returned to the lineup last spring after she spent her sophomore season in Minnesota. She led the Lady Tigers to a 6A-West title and finished with a team-high 16 goals and 10 assists out of the forward position.

But graduation hit Bentonville hard, and Coach Kristina Henry had three freshmen listed in her starting lineup this season. With so much youth, Henry said she knew she needed Diaz to contribute in a number of ways, particularly in scoring.

"A goal a game -- that was the expectation," Henry said. "I told her if she could score a goal a game, that would be helpful because we graduated a lot of goals. We had goal scoring from all over the field last year, so how do you replicate that? So that was a little bit of her challenge.

"And for her, it was not just scoring goals. Could she help us in the midfield? She might have to help us in defense. So as the season moved on, I was going to see where I needed her strength because she's the type of player that could be effective at any spot on the field. She was going to have some versatility."

Bentonville started its season by going 1-2 in the NWA Spring Soccer Classic at Bentonville West, then suffered a shootout loss at Bartlesville, Okla. During those four matches, Henry said she noticed that Diaz was starting to "figure out how to become a dangerous player" and may have not realized it herself.

"In the benefit game against Tulsa Union, she had so much space to work in," Henry said. "She found that space, and she found out how to work in that space. She was figuring that out, and I thought that was going to be a huge asset before.

"She's been one of those players that's always been tightly managed by the other team. They don't give her any room. Angelina found out right away she could play with Lola Summer, one of our freshmen, so she was figuring out where her help was coming from and who else were going to be dangerous players as well."

The Lady Tigers were scheduled to return to action March 13 in the Greenwood Invitational. It was the final event before Bentonville was set to begin 6A-West play the next week against Springdale Har-Ber.

The Greenwood Invitational has had its problems with getting all of its matches played, mainly because of weather-related issues. But this year, the entire tournament was called off as the coronavirus pandemic swept the country. The season's cancellation eventually followed.

"When everyone started telling me what was going to happen -- that we would stop playing -- I didn't want to believe it," Diaz said. "I was just ignoring the fact and tried not to think about it. If I thought about it a lot, I would get pretty emotional about it and feel sad.

"Nowadays, I've come to accept it, I guess. It still kind of makes me upset and sad when I think about it for a while. At the time, I was just in shock."

There are a number of reasons why the shortened season disappointed Henry, who recently announced her retirement. She said she doesn't like the fact that those younger players won't get more opportunities to learn from Diaz. But what irritates her the most is that this year's team never got to play on its home field.

"If we could have had just one game at home, that would have been nice," Henry said. "But no."

Diaz is headed to the Loyola University of Chicago to pursue a business degree in the fall, and soccer may have to take a back seat for the moment.

"Prior to corona and quarantine, I had been in touch with the coach there," Diaz said. "We had been sending emails, and I was telling him I would be sending him some videos of the season and such. When everything was canceled, both of us were hoping things would blow over.

"I'll try to go up there and attend a soccer camp or maybe even try to walk on. Everything is still in the air. I've had people tell me I'll regret not playing, and I don't want to regret it."

Bentonville senior Angelina Diaz was prepared to lead the Lady Tigers in their quest for a state title before the coronavirus pandemic ended their season. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

Bentonville’s Angelina Diaz (front) said the cancellation of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic was hard to believe at fi rst. “I was just ignoring the fact and tried not to think about it. If I thought about it a lot, I would get pretty emotional about it and feel sad,” Diaz said. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

