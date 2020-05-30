State’s coronavirus cases top 7,000; death toll rises by one

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases, including people who have recovered from the virus, topped 7,000 on Saturday.

The total number of cases was 7,013, according to information from the Arkansas Department of Health. That's an increase of 236 from Friday, and a downturn from the previous two days of increases: 261 new cases were reported Thursday, and 239 new cases were reported Friday.

The state's number of deaths increased by one, raising the death toll from covid-19 to 133.

Arkansas is dealing with 1,714 active cases of the disease, and state officials report that 5,166 people have recovered.

