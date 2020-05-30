Tools and Toys

Pet Plate

What's to love: A dog food company that takes into consideration a dog's age, breed and size and delivers fresh dog food specific to a pet's needs.

What does it do: The food, made with human-grade meats, fruits and vegetables, is made without artificial preservatives, colors or flavors and is then flash frozen and delivered. The balanced meals with vitamins and minerals are formulated by a veterinary nutritionist. Prices vary by size and need of the dog, but a meal plan of three weeks of food in individual 12-ounce containers for a smaller dog is about $107. Visit Petplate.com for more information.

Wusthof 7-Inch Hollow Edge Knife

What's to love: A valuable tool to have in the kitchen inspired by farm to table cooking. The knife is designed so that it may be used as a chef's knife, boning knife or carving knife.

What does it do: Made of a single piece of high-carbon German stainless steel, the knife has several features allowing it to be used for different needs in the kitchen. A wide belly allows for rocking cuts, the pointed tip aids in boning and filleting and the hollow-edge design provides precision carving and slicing. The knife retails for $129. More information is at www.wusthof.com.

— Cary Jenkins

HomeStyle on 05/30/2020