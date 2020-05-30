Two suspects jailed in shooting, robbery

Two people were arrested Thursday over a shooting earlier in the month, Little Rock police spokesman Eric Barnes said.

Officers arrested Travis Tate, 30, and Okoye Tate, 28, at the 12th Street Substation in the May 9 shooting at 5 Colt Ave., Barnes said.

Police initially responded to reports of a shooting just before 3:30 that morning and found a victim with a gunshot wound in the ankle. Police further determined that there were several more victims and that crimes of terroristic acts and aggravated robbery had been committed.

Police said that two gunmen had accosted people in a garage, robbing them and then firing shots, striking one victim in the ankle.

The two drove away in a white 1995 Chevrolet Camaro with a convertible top, according to the report.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Travis Tate and Okoye Tate were taken to the Pulaski County jail. No bail has been set for either. They are charged with felony battery, five felony counts of aggravated robbery, five felony counts of terroristic acts and five felony counts of theft of property.

Information sought after abuse report

Little Rock police are looking for information in a domestic-violence incident reported to have taken place Sunday, according to a news release.

Someone at 2608 Maple St. reported witnessing a man hitting a woman with a crowbar about 2:50 p.m. that day. The person intervened, scaring the couple who drove away in a black Nissan sedan, the police report said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the department's major crimes detective division at (501) 371-4660 or (501) 912-8346.

Metro on 05/30/2020