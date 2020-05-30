Woman recovering in hospital after Arkansas shooting

Investigators process the scene of an officer involved shooting, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at a house on Laura St. and Hunstville Ave in Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

SPRINGDALE -- A woman shot by a police officer Thursday evening remains under a doctor's care in a local hospital, the Springdale Police Department reported Friday.

Sena Doctor, 30, was shot after threatening neighbors with a shotgun near Huntsville Avenue and Laura Street, police said.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting. Sheriff's Office spokesman Kelly Cantrell said Friday the department had no update on the case.

The first officer on the scene shot Doctor, said Lt. Jeff Taylor, a spokesman for the Springdale Police Department.

Police received a call about 5 p.m. concerning a woman with a gun, Taylor said Thursday in a news release.

Springdale police will hold an internal investigation to ensure the department's protocols were followed.

The police officer's name wasn't released, and Taylor said the officer is on paid administrative leave.

NW News on 05/30/2020