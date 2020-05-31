Additional 240 coronavirus cases reported in state; death toll unchanged

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

The number of coronavirus cases statewide has risen by 240 to 7,253, according to daily figures posted Sunday afternoon by the Arkansas Department of Health.

Sunday was the fourth straight day that new cases surpassed 235. No new deaths were reported.

“I don’t think we have peaked yet, although we may plateau,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the department’s state epidemiologist.

Increased testing has led to an increase in the number of positive tests, she noted.

Across Arkansas, there were 115 people hospitalized with covid-19 and 27 on ventilators. Since the first case was diagnosed in the state, 711 people have been hospitalized and 123 have been placed on ventilators.

The number of active cases were listed as 1,845, up from 1,714. The number listed as recovered climbed to 5,275, up from 5,166.

Of the 133 deaths, 55 have been linked to nursing homes, according to the Health Department. To protect this vulnerable population, access by outsiders has been severely restricted.

The state plans to test every nursing home resident and employee in June.

“We want to make sure no infection is present and then we want to be able to begin to open nursing homes because it’s been such a hardship for people not to be able to visit their loved ones,” Dillaha said.

Arkansas is one of 15 states where the number of new covid-19 cases appears to be increasing, The New York Times reported Sunday.

The state is projected to have 608 covid-19 deaths by Aug. 4, according to a model posted Friday by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. If that proves accurate, then one in every 5,000 Arkansans will have died of the disease by early August.

Earlier in the month, the institute had predicted Arkansas would have 116 deaths, or about one in every 26,000 Arkansans, by Aug. 4.

The state, which reported its 3,000th case on April 27, saw its cases more than double in May.

Official figures topped 4,000 on May 10; 5,000 on May 20; 6,000 on May 25; and 7,000 on May 30.

“We’re continuing to see community spread,” Dillaha said. “We continue to strongly encourage people to use physical distancing and cloth face coverings and good hand hygiene and to stay home whenever they can.”