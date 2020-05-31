SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Fire Department responded to a house fire shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning in Siloam Springs.
The housee, located at 2302 Mt. Olive St., appeared to be engulfed. Firefighters first battled the fire from the inside before deploying outside hoses. Firefighters on scene believed no one was in the residence at the time.
Photo by Graham Thomas
Firefighters fight a fire at 2302 Mt. Olive St. Sunday in Siloam Springs. Firefighters first battled the fire from the inside before deploying outside hoses.
Firefighters fight a fire at 2302 Mt. Olive St. Sunday in Siloam Springs. Firefighters first battled the fire from the inside before deploying outside hoses.
Photo by Graham Thomas
Firefighters fight a fire at 2302 Mt. Olive St. Sunday in Siloam Springs. Firefighters first battled the fire from the inside before deploying outside hoses.
Firefighters fight a fire at 2302 Mt. Olive St. Sunday in Siloam Springs. Firefighters first battled the fire from the inside before deploying outside hoses.
Photo by Graham Thomas
Firefighters fight a fire at 2302 Mt. Olive St. Sunday in Siloam Springs. Firefighters first battled the fire from the inside before deploying outside hoses.
Firefighters fight a fire at 2302 Mt. Olive St. Sunday in Siloam Springs. Firefighters first battled the fire from the inside before deploying outside hoses.
General News on 05/31/2020
Print Headline: Firefighters battle house fire in Siloam Springs
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.