Firefighters battle house fire in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Fire Department responded to a house fire shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning in Siloam Springs.

The housee, located at 2302 Mt. Olive St., appeared to be engulfed. Firefighters first battled the fire from the inside before deploying outside hoses. Firefighters on scene believed no one was in the residence at the time.

Photo by Graham Thomas

Firefighters fight a fire at 2302 Mt. Olive St. Sunday in Siloam Springs. Firefighters first battled the fire from the inside before deploying outside hoses.

Photo by Graham Thomas

Firefighters fight a fire at 2302 Mt. Olive St. Sunday in Siloam Springs. Firefighters first battled the fire from the inside before deploying outside hoses.

Photo by Graham Thomas

Firefighters fight a fire at 2302 Mt. Olive St. Sunday in Siloam Springs. Firefighters first battled the fire from the inside before deploying outside hoses.

General News on 05/31/2020