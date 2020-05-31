Little Rock protests move to police substation, City Hall

Dozens of demonstrators in Little Rock on Sunday protested the police killing of George Floyd outside of the 12th Street Station of the Little Rock Police Department and, later, on the steps and sidewalk outside of Little Rock City Hall.

It was the second night of protests in Little Rock.

During a peaceful but impassioned rally at the substation located at 3999 W. 12th St., demonstrators held "Black Lives Matter" signs, chanted "I can't breathe," and marched around the block. At times, demonstrators approached uniformed Little Rock police officers, who were standing next to their police vehicles to block off the road to oncoming traffic. Some protesters questioned the officers about race and policing. Although the exchanges could be heated, they usually ended with demonstrators offering an extended hand or a hug.

"Real quick, I can speak for the majority of the country's police officers," one male Little Rock police officer told the crowd. "We are just as pissed off as y'all are about what happened, because they make us look bad."

When asked in an interview why she went to the police substation on Sunday, Jacqueline Johnson said, "I am just sick and tired of being sick and tired. I mean, we should have some justice."

Johnson, a 56-year-old resident of Little Rock, said her family members "shouldn't be scared to ride down the street and get pulled over."

Outside of City Hall, Thaddeus Hamilton, 42, said, "You know, I could be next."

"My oldest brother could be next. My nephew could be next. My son could be next," he added.