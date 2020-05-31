Sections
Little Rock death becomes homicide inquiry

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 8:05 a.m.

Little Rock police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman Friday as a homicide, according to a Saturday news release.

Officers responded about 4:30 p.m. to an overdose call at a residence at 2517 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, where they found Bobbie Hambrick, 58, dead on a couch, the release said. She appeared to have blood on her face and trauma to her body, according to the release.

Print Headline: LR death becomes homicide inquiry

