Andy Bell, a spokesman for the Missouri Highway Patrol, said a 7-year-old boy and his 6-year-old brother died east of Kansas City, when the older brother got access to a car and drove it, eventually losing control and driving off the road.

Jolie King, 40, a nurse from Alexandria, Va., pleaded guilty to stealing painkillers from the Veterans Affairs urgent care clinic where she worked by logging into a narcotics supply cabinet using a patient’s name, saying she took the drugs for her own use, according to prosecutors.

Radim Schreiber, a firefly photographer, is collaborating with the nonprofit Discover Life in America to offer a virtual firefly event on YouTube after the annual lottery to see the synchronous fireflies of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park was canceled because of the coronavirus.

Chris Hayward, the police chief in LeRoy, N.Y., said a big-rig driver took off during a traffic stop in the town and led police on a circuitous chase in which he made U-turns, rammed cruisers and fired at officers, stopping only when they shot and killed him.

Alain Berset, the Swiss health minister, announced new measures in that country that will allow prostitutes — whose practice is legal in Switzerland — to return to work, but continues to prohibit other activities and sports involving close physical contact such as judo, boxing and wrestling.

Darryl Williams, a police captain in Phenix City, Ala., said there is no criminal investigation into the death of Brandon Lee Vandyke, an employee at the Phenix Lumber Co. who died when he got caught in a wood chipper.

Hassan N’Dam, a former middleweight boxing champion, gave the staff at the Villeneuve-Saint-Georges hospital free 30-minute boxing lessons to repay the French hospital workers that cared for his father-in-law through his bout with covid-19.

Rong Sun, 34, of Fayetteville, Ga., pleaded guilty to importing an unregistered pesticide from Japan and selling it in the U.S. on eBay, claiming that it would help protect individuals from viruses, according to federal prosecutors.

Remona Dailey, 28, of Northport, Ala., is charged with hindering prosecution, accused of helping two prisoners by giving them a ride after they escaped through the Tuscaloosa County jail’s roof with a third prisoner, county sheriff ’s officials said.