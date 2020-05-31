North Little Rock police identify man, 35, shot outside a tobacco store

North Little Rock Police confirmed the identity of the subject from the Thursday shooting at a tobacco store on East Broadway, according to a news release.

Ruben Smith, 35, was shot by officers after an altercation at the Tobacco Outlet on 4615 E. Broadway next to the North Little Rock Police Department's Rose City Substation, spokeswoman Amy Cooper said.

Smith is still hospitalized and in critical condition, the release said.

Officers investigated the scene after hearing gunfire from inside the substation and found Smith armed in the parking lot next door, starting an extended altercation that ended in Smith being shot by officers, according to Cooper.

Four officers have been put on administrative leave after the incident per department policy.

Metro on 05/31/2020