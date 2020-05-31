100 years ago

May 31, 1920

• Business being slack at police headquarters yesterday, Motorcycle Patrolmen Shackelford and Wright decided to indulge in a little target practice. They hied to the foot of Lincoln avenue and walked into the woods. Shackelford, who is generally conceded to be a crack shot, saw a squirrel in a tree top. Taking careful aim skyward, he pulled the trigger. How far he missed his mark will never be known, but just then they heard voices from the bushes shouting, "Hey, be careful, there; you just missed us." Stepping over a knoll the two officers surprised a quiet little poker party.

50 years ago

May 31, 1970

• Rev. Walter B. Clancy, who began a one-year leave of absence from the Roman Catholic priesthood January 1 because of what he said were "highly personal" reasons, was married Saturday evening to Mrs. Jon Jett Barnett at the latter's home at 5505 Sherwood Road. Last year, James F. Drane and J. Bruce Streett, both former priests at Little Rock, were married. Both had been laicized, or released from their priestly vows, before their marriages. Father Clancy apparently has not been laicized. Bishop Lawrence P. Graves of the Little Rock Catholic Diocese said Father Clancy had not petitioned for laicization, and that in the eyes of the Church he would not be considered to be married.

25 years ago

May 31, 1995

• The Little Rock Fire Department took the plunge last week and bought two new Jetskis for $10,588. Firefighters had been without the high-speed vehicles, used for rescues on the Arkansas River and other waterways, at least two months. A local Suzuki dealership had lent the department two personal watercraft a year ago but recently reclaimed them to sell them. "The program last year was experimental," said Capt. J.T. Cantrell. "We found it to be successful and requested the purchase be made." The Fire Department used part of the off-budget state aid it receives each quarter to buy two new Kawasakis for $5,294 each.

10 years ago

May 31, 2010

• A Pine Bluff alderman's plan to rename a major thoroughfare after Martin Luther King Jr. has drawn the ire of some city leaders. The Pine Bluff City Council is scheduled to vote on Ward 3 Alderman Glen Brown's proposal at its June 7 meeting. The recommendation -- which would rename Hazel Street from 13th to 73rd avenues Martin Luther King Jr. Drive -- was rejected 7-0 by the Pine Bluff Planning Commission at a Tuesday meeting. The Rev. Jesse C. Turner, pastor of Elm Grove Baptist Church in Pine Bluff, said few people in town support the name change.

