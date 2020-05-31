Saline County I-30 work will require lane closings

Work on a $187.3 million project to widen a section of Interstate 30 in Saline County will require overnight lane closings beginning Monday and extending through June 20, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Depending on location, an inside or outside lane will be closed to allow crews working in the eastbound and westbound lanes between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70 to set barrier walls, re-stripe pavement and perform drainage work.

Weather permitting, traffic will be reduced to one open lane typically between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. each night, and all lanes will reopen no later than 6 a.m. the following morning, the department said.

Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signs, along with assistance from the Arkansas Highway Police.

The work is part of a project to widen a 5.5-mile section of I-30 between Sevier Street and U.S. 70 to six lanes from four. The project also includes improvements at the I-30/U.S. 67 interchange.

Metro on 05/31/2020