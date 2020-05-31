Search of former Arkansas senator's accounts OK'd

A search warrant was issued in Randolph County last week to give law enforcement authorities access to the Google accounts of former state Sen. Linda Collins, who was found slain at her Pocahontas home in June 2019.

The warrant, signed by Circuit Judge John Fogleman, was issued in the murder case against Rebecca O'Donnell, the suspect in Collins' slaying.

Court records available online did not include an affidavit by specially appointed prosecutor Robert Dittrich laying out what investigators hoped to find in Collins' accounts. However, a copy of the warrant that was available online gave investigators access to Collins' Gmail and other Google accounts as well as data from any Android phones.

Dittrich, who was assigned to the case in December, declined say what information the prosecutor team hopes to glean from the search, citing orders Fogleman gave attorneys in the case to limit their discussions with the media.

Asked whether the search had already been executed, Dittrich said he was not sure.

"I'm sure it's been sent to Google. Whether or not they've responded, I have no idea," Dittrich said.

O'Donnell, 49, has pleaded innocent to charges of capital murder, abuse of a corpse and evidence tampering in Collins' death. The two women were friends, and O'Donnell worked on Collins' campaigns.

Her attorney, Lee Short, did not return a call seeking comment.

In a statement released Thursday, Collins' family members said they supported the warrant.

"We also want to commend the Arkansas State Police for the diligent work they continue to do, leaving no stone unturned in this investigation, pursuing all the evidence and facts required so that the State can bring justice for our mother during the trial. We want to again thank you all for the thoughts and prayers for our family during this emotional time," the statement read.

In another court filing last month, prosecutors indicated that money was the suspected motive in the killing, though they have not released more details.

Recent court records also show that Fogleman has granted prosecutors warrants to search a 2011 Ford Focus owned by O'Donnell's mother as well as a computer seized from the Rock and Roll Highway 67 Inn, which was operated by Collins.

O'Donnell's trial has been scheduled for October.

