FOOTBALL

Burlsworth Foundation to hold virtual camps

The Brandon Burlsworth Foundation will hold virtual football camps open to players of all ages for no charge, the foundation has announced. The camps will begin Monday and run through Friday of next week, June 1-5.

Many of Brandon Burlsworth's former University of Arkansas teammates as well as other former Razorbacks will provide instruction each day from 5:30-6 p.m. on a live stream.

Registration is available on the foundation's website at brandonburlsworth.org. For more information and updates, follow the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation on Facebook.

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

All-Academic nominations sought

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is taking nominations for its high school All-Academic Team.

Seniors who played at least one varsity sport are eligible, including spring sports athletes who had their seasons canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coaches, teachers and administrators may nominate athletes who finished in the top 10% of their class and scored a 25 or higher on the ACT. Parents may not nominate their own children.

Please include a contact number, the student's college choice and a probable college major in the nomination.

Entries may be emailed to Jeremy Muck at jmuck@adgnewsroom.com. The deadline is June 22.

-- Jeremy Muck

Sports on 05/31/2020