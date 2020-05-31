Sections
POMP AND CIRCUMSTANCE

Tip o' the cap

2020 seniors, deprived of traditions, get photographic recognition Today at 1:53 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption From left to right: Chasserious Peterson Margaret Dillard Ronald Woolfolk Azriel Woolfolk Marilyn Rutledge Michael Woolfolk / Father Camryn M. Woolfolk / Graduate, Parkview Arts & Science Magnet Kenitra D. Woolfolk / Mother Xavier Rutledge Dr. Estelle Rutledge Lowell Dillard Jr. Irma J. Woolfolk Paul Woolfolk

With seniors -- high school and college -- missing out on graduation ceremonies, proms, parties and all the other activities that celebrate their milestone, we asked for family photos to commemorate the occasion.

And we were blown away by the response. We heard from proud parents from all over Central Arkansas who couldn't wait to tell us about their students' accomplishments. (In addition to family photos, we received student resumes, grade point averages and college plans.)

Unfortunately, due to the overwhelming response and space limitations, we can no longer accept photos of soon-to-be graduates. But the photos we have already received will be published over several subsequent Sundays in High Profile.

Cheers to the Class of 2020! We salute you!

-- Story by Rachel O'Neal

Photos special

to the Democrat-Gazette

High Profile on 05/31/2020

Print Headline: Tip o' the cap

