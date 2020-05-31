Tip o' the cap

With seniors -- high school and college -- missing out on graduation ceremonies, proms, parties and all the other activities that celebrate their milestone, we asked for family photos to commemorate the occasion.

And we were blown away by the response. We heard from proud parents from all over Central Arkansas who couldn't wait to tell us about their students' accomplishments. (In addition to family photos, we received student resumes, grade point averages and college plans.)

Unfortunately, due to the overwhelming response and space limitations, we can no longer accept photos of soon-to-be graduates. But the photos we have already received will be published over several subsequent Sundays in High Profile.

Cheers to the Class of 2020! We salute you!

-- Story by Rachel O'Neal

