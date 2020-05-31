Virtual tour goes well with 4-star prospect

ESPN 4-star prospect Chance Moore and parents were impressed with their recent virtual tour with University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman and his entire staff.

The Hogs' academics and nutrition programs stood out during the tour.

"Coach told me all of the players are exceeding academically and that they have the best food program in the SEC," Moore said.

Moore, 6-5, 175 pounds, of Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern has scholarship offers from Arkansas, LSU, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Florida, Ole Miss, Clemson South Carolina and others.

Arkansas' academic support impressed Moore.

"I just like how they have a lot of support while on the road," he said.

ESPN also rates him the No. 10 small forward and No. 47 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class. Musselman's vast background that includes college and all levels of professional basketball impressed Moore.

"I like Coach Muss, he seems like a nice guy and a great coach with a lot of experience," Moore said.

Moore, who expects to have another virtual tour with the Hogs in the near future, said his parents were pleased with Arkansas' presentation.

"They liked the program and everything they had to say," Moore said.