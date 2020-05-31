WATCH: Little Rock mayor addresses Saturday protests

FILE - Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. talks during an interview in his Little Rock office on Friday December 6th, 2019.
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. plans to speak Sunday morning about protests which turned violent in the city Saturday night.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtCVEZN4jrs]
This story will be updated.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.