195-mph typhoon makes land, starts path across Philippines

The world's strongest storm this year repeatedly slammed into the eastern part of the Philippines today, bringing "catastrophic violent winds" in what weather experts say is set to be the hardest landfall on record.

Super Typhoon Goni first hit land before dawn today over Catanduanes province, and subsequently pummeled Albay, according to the weather bureau. It's expected to cross the southern Luzon and Metro Manila area from the afternoon before exiting land this evening or Monday, bringing "intense" rain to the capital.

"Catastrophic violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall associated with the region of the eyewall and inner rainbands of the typhoon is prevailing or expected within the next 12 hours," according to the 8 a.m. advisory. "This a particularly dangerous situation."

With winds of 195 miles per hour, "Goni is the strongest landfalling tropical cyclone" in history, said Jeff Masters, a meteorologist with Yale Climate Connections and co-founder of Weather Underground. The previous record was held by Super Typhoons Meranti and Haiyan, which also made landfall in the Philippines in 2016 and 2013 respectively.

Philippine Airlines canceled 20 international and 25 domestic flights for today and Monday, according to its advisory.

Nearly 800,000 people have fled their homes in Albay province in the main Luzon island, while 200,000 more have been evacuated in nearby provinces, Ricardo Jalad, executive director of the Philippines' disaster risk-monitoring agency said. Dozens of areas, including Metro Manila, were placed under storm alert.

The cyclone comes days after Typhoon Molave lashed the Southeast Asian nation, leaving at least 22 dead and causing a minimum of $37.4 million in damage to crops, before heading to Vietnam. Goni is following a similar route.

An average of 20 cyclones pass through disaster-prone Philippines every year, and will likely complicate the nation's fight against the coronavirus as hundreds of thousands of people are evacuated from typhoon-hit areas. In 2013, Haiyan, one of the strongest typhoons recorded, struck the Southeast Asian nation and killed more than 6,300 people.

Coconut, rice and corn plantations may suffer severe losses. Goni could damage nearly 3 million acres of planted rice and 144,300 acres of corn, the Department of Agriculture estimates.

The storm can have a "high humanitarian impact," the Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System said on its website, adding that nearly 50 million people are at risk.

Another typhoon, Atsani, is also forecast to enter Philippine territory today but is less likely to produce severe weather over the next three days, according to the nation's weather forecaster.