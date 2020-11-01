3rd suspect arrested in French church attack

A policeman stands guard in front of the Notre Dame church in Nice, France, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. A new suspect is in custody in the investigation into a gruesome attack by a Tunisian man who killed three people in a French church. France heightened its security alert amid religious and geopolitical tensions around cartoons mocking the Muslim prophet. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

SFAX, Tunisia -- A third suspect is in French custody Saturday in an Islamic extremist knife attack that killed three people in a Nice church, as the family of the Tunisian suspect asked to see video footage of what happened.

Investigators in France, Tunisia and Italy are trying to determine the motive of chief suspect Ibrahim Issaoui, whether he acted alone and whether he premeditated Thursday's attack on Notre Dame Basilica.

Meanwhile, a Greek Orthodox priest was shot Saturday while he was closing his church in the French city of Lyon, and authorities locked down part of the city to hunt for the assailant, authorities said.

Authorities have labeled Thursday's attack in Nice, which took place as tensions escalated around cartoons published by a French newspaper mocking the Prophet Muhammad, an act of Islamist terrorism.

Issaoui, who transited through Italy last month en route to France, is in critical condition in a French hospital after being wounded by police as they arrested him.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i6FkWx6RlDE]

A 35-year-old man who had met with Issaoui in Nice was arrested overnight, a judicial official said Saturday. A 47-year-old man who had met with Issaoui the night before the attack was already in custody, bringing the number of detained suspects to three. Their connection to the attack remains unclear.

A previously unknown Tunisian extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack, and Tunisian and French authorities are investigating whether the claim is legitimate.

In Issaoui's hometown of Sfax, his family expressed shock and appealed for peace.

"We want the truth about how my son carried out this terrorist attack. I want to see what the surveillance cameras showed. I will not give up my son's rights outside the country. I want my son, dead or alive," his mother Gamra told The Associated Press, her words often interrupted by tears.

His father and brother Wissem said that if Issaoui indeed carried out the attack, he should face justice.

"We are Muslims, we are against terrorism, we are poor. Show me that my brother committed the attack and judge him as a terrorist," Wissem said. "If he was the attacker, he will take his responsibility."

A friend believed to have hosted Issaoui in Alcamo in western Sicily for a couple of weeks told police that Issaoui found work in the area for some days picking olives, then abruptly departed, Italian newspaper La Republicca reported Saturday. Police also searched the friend's home, Italian media reports said.

The priest shot in Lyon on Saturday, a Greek citizen, is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot twice in the abdomen, a police official told The Associated Press. The attacker was alone and fired a hunting rifle, said the official, who was not authorized to be named.

Police cordoned off the largely residential neighborhood around the church and detained one person who resembles descriptions of the gunman but was not armed at the time of his arrest, the Lyon prosecutor said in a statement. It said investigators are trying to determine his identity.

The reason for the shooting was unclear.

Antoine Callot, the pastor at another Greek Orthodox church in Lyon, identified the wounded priest as Nikolas Kakavelakis, a 45-year-old father of two. Callot told The AP that the Greek Orthodox community in Lyon has not received any threats, but said he immediately asked police for security protection at his church after the shooting.

Anger at France remains high among many Muslims abroad over France's defense of the prophet cartoons and President Emmanuel Macron's pledges to crack down on Islamist fundamentalists.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been at odds with Macron on several fronts lately, said Saturday: "All kinds of insults towards our prophet target all Muslims."

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, leader of the world's most populous Muslim nation, on Saturday strongly condemned terrorist attacks in France as well as comments by Macron seen as offensive toward Islam.

The French Embassy in Jakarta issued a statement seeking to calm spirits, saying "there was no intention at all to generalize" and that Macron "clearly distinguished between the majority of French Muslims and the militant, separatist minority that is hostile to the values of the French Republic."

Information for this article was contributed by Jamey Keaten, Trisha Thomas, Frances D'Emilio, Zeynep Bilginsoy, Demetris Nellas, Laurent Cipriani and Niniek Karmini of The Associated Press.

Yassine Issaoui, holds a picture of his brother Ibrahim Issaoui, the Nice attacker, in Sfax, Tunisia, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. The family of Ibrahim Issaoui expressed shock after he attacked a church in Nice and killed three people in what French and Tunisian authorities are investigating as a terrorist attack. Tunisian prosecutors say he had not been on their radar for radicalization before he fled with other migrants to the Italian island of Lampedusa in September, eventually making his way to Nice. (AP Photo/Mehdi El Arem)

Gamra, the mother of the Nice attacker Ibrahim Issaoui, left, adresses reporters in Sfax, Tunisia, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. The family of Ibrahim Issaoui expressed shock after he attacked a church in Nice and killed three people in what French and Tunisian authorities are investigating as a terrorist attack. Tunisian prosecutors say he had not been on their radar for radicalization before he fled with other migrants to the Italian island of Lampedusa in September, eventually making his way to Nice. (AP Photo/Helmy Ben Salah)

Yassine Issaoui, holds a picture of his brother Ibrahim Issaoui, the Nice attacker, in Sfax, Tunisia, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. The family of Ibrahim Issaoui expressed shock after he attacked a church in Nice and killed three people in what French and Tunisian authorities are investigating as a terrorist attack. Tunisian prosecutors say he had not been on their radar for radicalization before he fled with other migrants to the Italian island of Lampedusa in September, eventually making his way to Nice. (AP Photo/Mehdi El Arem)

Police stand next to flowers and candles set on the steps of the Notre Dame church in Nice, France, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. A new suspect is in custody in the investigation into a gruesome attack by a Tunisian man who killed three people in a French church. France heightened its security alert amid religious and geopolitical tensions around cartoons mocking the Muslim prophet. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Gamra, the mother of the Nice attacker Ibrahim Issaoui gestures as she adresses reporters in Sfax, Tunisia, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. The family of Ibrahim Issaoui expressed shock after he attacked a church in Nice and killed three people in what French and Tunisian authorities are investigating as a terrorist attack. Tunisian prosecutors say he had not been on their radar for radicalization before he fled with other migrants to the Italian island of Lampedusa in September, eventually making his way to Nice. (AP Photo/Mehdi El Arem)